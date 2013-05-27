BRIEF-Jaiprakash Associates says executes stake sale agreement with Orient Cement
* Says executed today a definitive agreement with Orient Cement Limited
May 27 (Reuters) ----------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Thursday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 77.78-77.79 77.80-77.80 Call money rate (inter-bank) 05.25-07.50 05.25-08.00 General index 3,974.15 3,978.15
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) April 7.93 7.74
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) March 5,791.08 5,659.06 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) April 14.83 13.97
Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) April 2,079.15 2,246.51 Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) March 2,436.00 3,181.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2010/2011 2009/2010 Population (millions) NA *147.7 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15 Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23 Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38 Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
* Says executed today a definitive agreement with Orient Cement Limited
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 30) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% ----------------------