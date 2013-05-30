European shares inch higher as Brexit divorce process set to begin
LONDON, March 29 European shares edged higher on Wednesday as Britain was set to formally trigger divorce proceedings with the European Union it joined in 1973.
May 30(Reuters) ----------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Wednesday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 77.75-77.76 77.75-77.7510 Call money rate (inter-bank) 05.30-07.00 05.30-07.50 General index 4,082.48 3,977.44
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) April 7.93 7.74
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) March 5,791.08 5,659.06 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) April 14.83 13.97
Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) April 2,079.15 2,246.51 Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) March 2,436.00 3,181.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2010/2011 2009/2010 Population (millions) NA *147.7 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15 Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23 Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38 Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
LONDON, March 29 European shares edged higher on Wednesday as Britain was set to formally trigger divorce proceedings with the European Union it joined in 1973.
* Says order won by consortium of Siemens and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac