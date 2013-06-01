June 1(Reuters) ----------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Thursday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 77.75-77.76 77.75-77.76
Call money rate (inter-bank) 05.30-07.00 05.30-07.50
General index 4,100.51 4,082.48
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS
Growth in:
Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) April 7.93 7.74
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) March 5,791.08 5,659.06
Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) April 14.83 13.97
Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) April 2,079.15 2,246.51
Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) March 2,436.00 3,181.00
---------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL
2010/2011 2009/2010
Population (millions) NA *147.7
External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3
Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1
Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3
Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15
Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23
Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38
Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724
Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production
(constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production
(constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics