US STOCKS-Wall St trims gains as investors look for fresh catalysts
June 12 (Reuters) ---------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Tuesday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 77.75-77.76 77.75-77.76 Call money rate (inter-bank) 05.30-07.00 05.30-07.50 General index 4,309.69 4,266.63
------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) April 7.93 7.74
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) March 5,791.08 5,659.06 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) May 14.53 14.83 Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) April 2,079.15 2,246.51 Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) March 2,436.00 3,181.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2010/2011 2009/2010 Population (millions) NA *147.7 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15 Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23 Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38 Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (Dhaka Newsroom)
