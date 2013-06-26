June 27 (Reuters) ---------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Wednesday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 77.75-77.76 77.75-77.76
Call money rate (inter-bank) 05.50-07.10 05.50-07.50
General index 4,465.47 4,410.12
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS
Growth in:
Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) May 7.86 7.93
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) March 5,791.08 5,659.06
Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) May 14.53 14.83
Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) April 2,079.15 2,246.51
Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) March 2,436.00 3,181.00
ANNUAL
2011/2012 2010/2011
Population (millions) *152.5 149.8
External debt (pct of GDP) **19.7 19.4
Real GDP growth (pct) *6.3 6.7
Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *4.6 4.2
Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.99 -7.74
Exports ($bln) *23.99 22.59
Imports ($bln) *31.98 30.33
Current a/c balance ($mln) *1,630 885
Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *0.2 0.1
Net foreign direct investment ($mln) 995 775
Foreign Exchange Reserves($bln) 10.36 10.91
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
