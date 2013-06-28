BUZZ-India's CL Educate slumps on market debut
** Education services provider CL Educate Ltd slides as much as 20.72 pct to 398 rupees from its IPO price of 502 rupees
June 29 (Reuters) ---------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Thursday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 77.75-77.76 77.75-77.76 Call money rate (inter-bank) 05.50-07.00 05.50-07.50 General index 4,425.47 4,465.47
------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) May 7.86 7.93
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) March 5,791.08 5,659.06 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) May 14.53 14.83 Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) April 2,079.15 2,246.51 Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) March 2,436.00 3,181.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2011/2012 2010/2011 Population (millions) *152.5 149.8 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.7 19.4 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.3 6.7 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *4.6 4.2 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.99 -7.74 Exports ($bln) *23.99 22.59 Imports ($bln) *31.98 30.33 Current a/c balance ($mln) *1,630 885 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *0.2 0.1
Net foreign direct investment ($mln) 995 775
Foreign Exchange Reserves($bln) 10.36 10.91
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (Dhaka Newsroom)
Mar 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adcc Infocad Ltd ST Bk Fac
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/09.00 04.00/06.00 01.00/03.00 05.63% 07.51% 02.82% (Mar 30) 1000 03.50/06.50 00.50/01.50 03.00/05.00 04.92% 02.81% 05.62% ----------------------------------------