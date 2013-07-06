RPT-ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
July 5 (Reuters) ---------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Thursday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 77.75-77.76 77.75-77.80 Call money rate (inter-bank) 05.50-07.50 05.50-07.50 General index 4,542.32 4,503.27
------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) May 7.86 7.93
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) March 5,791.08 5,659.06 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) May 14.53 14.83 Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) April 2,079.15 2,246.51 Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) March 2,436.00 3,181.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2011/2012 2010/2011 Population (millions) *152.5 149.8 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.7 19.4 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.3 6.7 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *4.6 4.2 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.99 -7.74 Exports ($bln) *23.99 22.59 Imports ($bln) *31.98 30.33 Current a/c balance ($mln) *1,630 885 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *0.2 0.1
Net foreign direct investment ($mln) 995 775
Foreign Exchange Reserves($bln) 10.36 10.91
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (Dhaka Newsroom)
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
SHANGHAI, May 31 China stocks rose sharply in early trade on Wednesday after regulators tightened rules regulating share sales by listed companies' major shareholders.