BRIEF-Gujarat Apollo Industries approves share buyback worth up to 240 mln rupees
* Says approved buyback of equity shares worth up to 240 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 9(Reuters) ---------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Sunday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 77.75-77.75 77.75-77.75 Call money rate (inter-bank) 07.00-07.25 05.50-08.25 Dhaka Stock Exchange index 4,118.50 4,128.18
------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) July 7.78 7.97
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) May 5,918.82 5,791.08 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Aug 16.25 15.53 Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) July 3,024.29 2,079.15 Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) June 3,345.00 2,901.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2011/2012 2010/2011 Population (millions) *152.5 149.8 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.7 19.4 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.3 6.7 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *4.6 4.2 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.99 -7.74 Exports ($bln) *23.99 22.59 Imports ($bln) *31.98 30.33 Current a/c balance ($mln) *1,630 885 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *0.2 0.1
Net foreign direct investment ($mln) 995 775
Foreign Exchange Reserves($bln) 10.36 10.91
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (Dhaka Newsroom)
KARACHI, Pakistan, April 13 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 7,000 to 6,850 rupees per maund. The following a