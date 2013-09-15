BUZZ-Asia to get fewer Western naphtha cargoes in May vs April
DAILY INDICATORS
Thursday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 77.75-77.75 77.75-77.75 Call money rate (inter-bank) 05.50-08.25 05.50-08.25 Dhaka Stock Exchange index 4,077.94 4,076.96
------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) July 7.78 7.97
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) May 5,918.82 5,791.08 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Aug 16.25 15.53 Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) July 3,024.29 2,079.15 Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) June 3,345.00 2,901.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2011/2012 2010/2011 Population (millions) *152.5 149.8 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.7 19.4 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.3 6.7 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *4.6 4.2 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.99 -7.74 Exports ($bln) *23.99 22.59 Imports ($bln) *31.98 30.33 Current a/c balance ($mln) *1,630 885 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *0.2 0.1
Net foreign direct investment ($mln) 995 775
Foreign Exchange Reserves($bln) 10.36 10.91
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (Dhaka Newsroom)
