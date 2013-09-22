East India Cotton association Prices - April 10, 2017

BANGALORE, Apr 10The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34100 ICS-201(B22mm) 35100 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33500 ICS-104(24mm) 37800 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)