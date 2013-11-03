Nov 3 (Reuters) ----------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Thursday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 77.75-77.75 77.75-77.75
Call money rate (inter-bank) 06.50-08.00 06.00-08.25
Dhaka Stock Exchange index 3,9676.73 3,948.85
------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS
Growth in:
Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) Sept. 7.13 7.39
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) August 6,199.89 6,135.00
Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Sept. 16.15 16.25
Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) August 2,031.44 3,024.29
Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) July 3,125.00 3,345.00
---------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL
2011/2012 2010/2011
Population (millions) *152.5 149.8
External debt (pct of GDP) **19.7 19.4
Real GDP growth (pct) *6.3 6.7
Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *4.6 4.2
Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.99 -7.74
Exports ($bln) *23.99 22.59
Imports ($bln) *31.98 30.33
Current a/c balance ($mln) *1,630 885
Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *0.2 0.1
Net foreign direct investment ($mln) 995 775
Foreign Exchange Reserves($bln) 10.36 10.91
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
(Dhaka Newsroom)