Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 31 1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien dropped due to low retail demand. 3. Coconut oil moved down due to sufficient supply. 4. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close clo