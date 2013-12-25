Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- MAR 31

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 31 Nagpur, Mar 31 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch’ move because of March end, according to sources.