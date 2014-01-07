Jan 7 (Reuters) ------------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Monday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 77.75-77.75 77.75-77.7525
Call money rate (inter-bank) 06.25-08.00 06.25-08.00
Dhaka Stock Exchange index 4,296.34 4,314.09
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS
Growth in:
Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov. 7.15 7.03
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) Oct. 6,403.17 6,267.23
Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Dec. 18.07 17.11
Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Nov. 2,212.44 2,119.20
Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Oct. 2,751.00 2,658.00
---------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL
2011/2012 2010/2011
Population (millions) *152.5 149.8
External debt (pct of GDP) **19.7 19.4
Real GDP growth (pct) *6.3 6.7
Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *4.6 4.2
Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.99 -7.74
Exports ($bln) *23.99 22.59
Imports ($bln) *31.98 30.33
Current a/c balance ($mln) *1,630 885
Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *0.2 0.1
Net foreign direct investment ($mln) 995 775
Foreign Exchange Reserves($bln) 10.36 10.91
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics