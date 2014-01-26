Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 26, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 26 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Jan 26 (Reuters) ------------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Thursday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 77.75-77.75 77.75-77.75 Call money rate (inter-bank) 05.50-08.00 06.40-08.00 Dhaka Stock Exchange index 4,702.66 4,640.56
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS) Change yr/yr (pct) Dec. 7.53 7.15
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) Nov. 6,425.75 6,403.17 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Dec. 18.07 17.11
Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Nov. 2,212.44 2,119.20 Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Oct. 2,751.00 2,658.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2011/2012 2010/2011 Population (millions) *152.5 149.8 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.7 19.4 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.3 6.7 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *4.6 4.2 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.99 -7.74 Exports ($bln) *23.99 22.59 Imports ($bln) *31.98 30.33 Current a/c balance ($mln) *1,630 885 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *0.2 0.1
Net foreign direct investment ($mln) 995 775
Foreign Exchange Reserves($bln) 10.36 10.91
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 26 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 26 Apr.26 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Besan prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to supply pressure. Price