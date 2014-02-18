BUZZ-India's Biocon falls; Q4 profit plunges
** Shares of bio-pharma company Biocon Ltd fall as much as 3.39 pct
Feb 18 (Reuters) ------------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Monday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 77.75-77.75 77.75-77.75 Call money rate (inter-bank) 06.75-08.25 05.50-08.25 Dhaka Stock Exchange index 4,684.07 4,713.88
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS) Change yr/yr (pct) Jan. 7.50 7.35
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) Nov. 6,425.75 6,403.17 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Jan. 18.12 18.07
Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Dec. 2,726.20 2,212.44 Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Nov. 2,506.00 2,751.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2011/2012 2010/2011 Population (millions) *152.5 149.8 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.7 19.4 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.3 6.7 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *4.6 4.2 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.99 -7.74 Exports ($bln) *23.99 22.59 Imports ($bln) *31.98 30.33 Current a/c balance ($mln) *1,630 885 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *0.2 0.1
Net foreign direct investment ($mln) 995 775
Foreign Exchange Reserves($bln) 10.36 10.91
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
** Shares of bio-pharma company Biocon Ltd fall as much as 3.39 pct
Apr 28The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Friday is 6.08 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD