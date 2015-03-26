March 26 (Reuters)
DAILY INDICATORS
Wednesday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 77.80-77.80 77.80-77.80
Call money rate (inter-bank) 07.50-08.00 07.50-8.00
Dhaka Stock Exchange index 4,509.30 4,493.40
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS
Growth in:
Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) Dec. 6.04 6.11
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) Jan. 7,385.26 7,412.48
Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Feb. 23.03 22.04
Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Feb. 2,512.42 2,844.13
Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Jan. 3,617.60 3,319.00
ANNUAL
2012/2013 2011/2012
Population (millions) *154.7 152.5
External debt (pct of GDP) **18 19
Real GDP growth (pct) *6.0 6.2
Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *4.2 3.7
Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.01 -9.32
Exports ($bln) *26.57 23.99
Imports ($bln) *33.58 33.31
Current a/c balance ($mln) *2,525 -447
Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *0.4 0.2
Net foreign direct investment ($bln) 1.30 1.19
Foreign Exchange Reserves($bln) 15.31 10.36
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics