Nov 8 (Reuters)
DAILY INDICATORS
Thursday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 78.19-78.20 78.14-78.18
Call money rate (inter-bank) 02.75-05.00 02.75-05.50
Dhaka Stock Exchange index 4,502.16 4,511.31
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS
Growth in:
Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) Sept. 6.24 6.17
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) August 8,053.78 8,047.68
Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Oct. 27.06 26.38
Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Sept. 2,374.65 3,054.07
Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) August 3,226.00 3,767.00
---------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL
2013/2014 2012/2013
Population (millions) *154.7 152.5
External debt (pct of GDP) **18 19
Real GDP growth (pct) *6.0 6.2
Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *4.2 3.7
Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.01 -9.32
Exports ($bln) *26.57 23.99
Imports ($bln) *33.58 33.31
Current a/c balance ($mln) *2,525 -447
Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *0.4 0.2
Net foreign direct investment ($bln) 1.30 1.19
Foreign Exchange Reserves($bln) 15.31 10.36
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics