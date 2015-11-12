Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- May 03.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 03 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,790-1,115 0,805-1,100 0,710-0,885 0,725-0,890 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0