TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Jun 14

Jun 14 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE090A167H5 ICICI BK 15-Jun-17 99.9827 6.3156 1 50 99.