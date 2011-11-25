Nov 25 (Reuters) ----------------------------------

DAILY INDICATORS

Thursday Previous Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 76.66/76.70 76.66/76.70 Call money rate (inter-bank) 6.50-8.00 6.50-8.00

General index 5,373.30 5,372.66

---------------------------------------------------------------

MONTHLY

CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)

Change yr/yr (pct) Oct. 11.42 11.97 M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) Sept. 4,533.97 4,538.45 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Oct. 10.34 9.88 Trade balance ($mln)(BB) Sept. *-1,824.33 -1,094.13 Exports ($mln)(BB) Sept. 3,271.80 2,036.17 Imports ($mln)(BB) Sept. 1,447.47 3,130.30

---------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL

2009/2010 2008/2009 Population (millions) *146.1 144.2 External debt (pct of GDP) *21.9 24.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *5.8 5.7 Budget Deficit (pct of GDP) *4.5 4.1 Trade Balance ($bln) *-5.19 -4.71 Exports ($bln) *16.20 15.58 Imports ($bln) *21.39 20.29 Current a/c balance ($mln) *3.737 2,416 Current a/c balance (pct of GDP) *3.7 2.8 Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *703.9 672.5 Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk)

*1,039.0 980.2

* provisional

* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)

* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics