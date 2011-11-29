Nov 29 (Reuters) ----------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Monday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 76.76/76.84 76.72/76.76
Call money rate (inter-bank) 6.50-8.00 6.50-8.00
General index 5,225.31 5,065.18
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS
Growth in:
Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct. 11.42 11.97
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) Sept. 4,533.97 4,538.45
Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Oct. 10.34 9.88
Trade balance ($mln)(BB) Sept. *-1,824.33 -1,094.13
Exports ($mln)(BB) Sept. 3,271.80 2,036.17
Imports ($mln)(BB) Sept. 1,447.47 3,130.30
----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL
2009/2010 2008/2009
Population (millions) *146.1 144.2
External debt (pct of GDP) *21.9 24.3
Real GDP growth (pct) *5.8 5.7
Budget Deficit (pct of GDP) *4.5 4.1
Trade Balance ($bln) *-5.19 -4.71
Exports ($bln) *16.20 15.58
Imports ($bln) *21.39 20.29
Current a/c balance ($mln) *3.737 2,416
Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *3.7 2.8
Agriculture production
(constant factor cost in bln Tk) *703.9 672.5
Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk)
*1,039.0 980.2
* provisional
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics