BRIEF-Sai Baba Investment & Commercial Enterprises approves stock split in the ratio of 1:10
June 12 Sai Baba Investment And Commercial Enterprises Ltd
Feb 7 (Reuters) ----------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Monday Previous Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 84.13-84.34 84.28-84.40
Call money rate (inter-bank) 20.00 14.00- 20.00
General index 3,616.24 3,845.66
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) Dec. 10.63 11.58
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) Oct. 4,613.04 4,533.97 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Jan. 9.38 9.63 Trade balance ($mln)(BB) Nov. *-1,550.06 -1,824.33 Exports ($mln)(BB) Nov. 1,591.24 3,271.80 Imports ($mln)(BB) Nov. 3,141.30 1,447.47
---------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2009/2010 2008/2009 Population (millions) *146.1 144.2 External debt (pct of GDP) *21.9 24.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *5.8 5.7 Budget Deficit (pct of GDP) *4.5 4.1 Trade Balance ($bln) *-5.19 -4.71 Exports ($bln) *16.20 15.58 Imports ($bln) *21.39 20.29 Current a/c balance ($mln) *3.737 2,416 Current a/c balance (pct of GDP) *3.7 2.8 Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *703.9 672.5 Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk)
*1,039.0 980.2
* provisional
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
Jun 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.24 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.23/6.28 6.26 2 MONTHS 6.23/6.29 6.26 3 MONTHS 6.22/6.26 6.24 6 MONTHS 6.21/6.24 6.23 9 MONTHS 6.21/6.25 6.23 1 YEAR 6.25/6.27 6.26 2 YEARS 6.14/6.16 6.15 3 YEARS 6.16/6.19 6.18 4 YEARS 6.22/6.