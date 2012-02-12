Feb 12 (Reuters) ----------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Thursday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 83.85-84.05 83.95-84.15
Call money rate (inter-bank) 15.00-20.00 09.25-20.00
General index 4,010.80 3,945.39
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS
Growth in:
Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) Jan. 11.59 10.63
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) Oct. 4,613.04 4,533.97
Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Jan. 9.38 9.63
Trade balance ($mln)(BB) Nov. *-1,550.06 -1,824.33
Exports ($mln)(BB) Nov. 1,591.24 3,271.80
Imports ($mln)(BB) Nov. 3,141.30 1,447.47
ANNUAL
2010/2011 2009/2010
Population (millions) NA *147.7
External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3
Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1
Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3
Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15
Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23
Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38
Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724
Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production
(constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk)
*1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics