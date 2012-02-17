Feb 17 (Reuters) ----------------------------------

DAILY INDICATORS

Thursday Previous Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 82.00-82.40 82.40-83.00

Call money rate (inter-bank) 12.00-20.00 06.75-20.00

General index 4,259.05 4,289.70

---------------------------------------------------------------

MONTHLY

CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)

Change yr/yr (pct) Jan. 11.59 10.63

M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) Oct. 4,613.04 4,533.97 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Jan. 9.38 9.63 Trade balance ($mln)(BB) Nov. *-1,550.06 -1,824.33 Exports ($mln)(BB) Nov. 1,591.24 3,271.80 Imports ($mln)(BB) Nov. 3,141.30 1,447.47

---------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL

2010/2011 2009/2010 Population (millions) NA *147.7 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1 Budget Deficit (including grants)

(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15 Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23 Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38 Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724 Current a/c balance

(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7 Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70 Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk)

*1,128.9 1,043.70

* provisional

** Excluding IMF loan

* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)

* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics