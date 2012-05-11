May 11 (Reuters) ----------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Thursday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 81.60-81.88 81.80-81.89
Call money rate (inter-bank) 8.50-15.00 8.00-15.00
General index 5,076.63 4,901.60
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS
Growth in:
Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) April 9.93 10.10
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) Feb. 4,807.99 4,737.03
Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) April 10.19 9.579
Trade balance ($mln)(BB) Feb. *-975.57 -1,196.03
Exports ($mln)(BB) Feb. 1,979.33 2,149.87
Imports ($mln)(BB) Feb. 2,954.90 3,345.90
----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL
2010/2011 2009/2010
Population (millions) NA *147.7
External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3
Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1
Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3
Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15
Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23
Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38
Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724
Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production
(constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk)
*1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics