BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance signs MOU with Vnesheconombank to create $200 mln IT & innovation fund
* Says signs mou with vnesheconombank to create $200 million it and innovation fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 17 (Reuters) ----------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Monday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 81.78-81.80 81.78-81.8075
Call money rate (inter-bank) 10.00-12.00 6.00-11.50
General index 3994.08 4,001.14
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) June 8.56 9.15
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) April 4,938.01 4,903.27
Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) June 10.36 9.52
Trade balance ($mln)(BB) May *-894.08 -864.24 Exports ($mln)(BB) May 2,199.42 1,982.26 Imports ($mln)(BB) May 3,093.50 2,846.50
---------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2010/2011 2009/2010 Population (millions) NA *147.7 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15 Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23 Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38 Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
* Approved acquisition of balance 49 percent stake in india webportal for INR equivalent of $30.7 million