DAILY INDICATORS

Wednesday Previous

Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 81.75-81.77 81.75-81.77

Call money rate (inter-bank) 05.00-10.50 10.00-12.00

General index 4183.32 4027.80

MONTHLY

CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)

Change yr/yr (pct) June 8.56 9.15

M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) April 4,938.01 4,903.27

Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) June 10.36 9.52

Trade balance ($mln)(BB) May *-894.08 -864.24 Exports ($mln)(BB) May 2,199.42 1,982.26 Imports ($mln)(BB) May 3,093.50 2,846.50

---------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL

2010/2011 2009/2010 Population (millions) NA *147.7 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1 Budget Deficit (including grants)

(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15 Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23 Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38 Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724 Current a/c balance

(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7

Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70

Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70

* provisional

** Excluding IMF loan

* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)

* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics