BRIEF-Vivimed Labs says USFDA issues zero 483 observations at co at UQUIFA's Spain facility
* Zero 483 observations were issued by USFDA Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rZNNBR) Further company coverage:
July 25 (Reuters) --------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Monday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 81.71-81.73 81.73-81.7650
Call money rate (inter-bank) 05.00-10.00 05.00-10.00
General index 4,318.79 4,201.88
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) June 8.56 9.15
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) April 4,938.01 4,903.27
Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) June 10.36 9.52
Trade balance ($mln)(BB) May *-894.08 -864.24 Exports ($mln)(BB) May 2,199.42 1,982.26 Imports ($mln)(BB) May 3,093.50 2,846.50
---------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2010/2011 2009/2010 Population (millions) NA *147.7 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15 Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23 Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38 Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
* Says established unit in USA called Meera Industries USA LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: