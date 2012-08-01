US STOCKS-Wall St gains on Comey relief; energy down with crude
Aug 1 (Reuters) --------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Tuesday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 81.60-81.70 81.69-81.71
Call money rate (inter-bank) 9.00-09.95 8.50-10.00
General index xxxxxxxxx 4,159.166
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) June 8.56 9.15
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) May 5,010.88 4,938.01
Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) June 10.36 9.52
Trade balance ($mln)(BB) May *-894.08 -864.24 Exports ($mln)(BB) May 2,199.42 1,982.26 Imports ($mln)(BB) May 3,093.50 2,846.50
---------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2010/2011 2009/2010 Population (millions) NA *147.7 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15 Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23 Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38 Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
