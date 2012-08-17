India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 81.25-81.50 81.38-81.51
Call money rate (inter-bank) 07.00-14.00 07.00-14.00
General index 4,256.32 4,208.39
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) July 8.03 8.56
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) May 5,010.88 4,938.01
Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) July 10.57 10.36
Trade balance ($mln)(BB) May *-894.08 -864.24 Exports ($mln)(BB) May 2,199.42 1,982.26 Imports ($mln)(BB) May 3,093.50 2,846.50
2010/2011 2009/2010 Population (millions) NA *147.7 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15 Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23 Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38 Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc