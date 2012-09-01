Sept 1(Reuters) --------------------------------------

DAILY INDICATORS

Thursday Previous

Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 81.70-81.72 81.70-81.72

Call money rate (inter-bank) 07.75-09.50 08.50-09.00

General index 4,446.87 4,453.43

---------------------------------------------------------------

MONTHLY

CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)

Change yr/yr (pct) July 8.03 8.56

M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) May 5,010.88 4,938.01

Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) July 10.57 10.36

Trade balance ($mln)(BB) May *-894.08 -864.24 Exports ($mln)(BB) May 2,199.42 1,982.26 Imports ($mln)(BB) May 3,093.50 2,846.50

---------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL

2010/2011 2009/2010 Population (millions) NA *147.7 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1 Budget Deficit (including grants)

(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15 Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23 Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38 Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724 Current a/c balance

(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7

Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70

Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70

* provisional

** Excluding IMF loan

* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)

* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics