BRIEF-Canara Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 pct from June 7
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 3 (Reuters) --------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Sunday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 81.70-81.72 81.70-81.72
Call money rate (inter-bank) 08.50-09.00 04.25-10.00
General index 4,452.89 4,446.87
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) July 8.03 8.56
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) May 5,010.88 4,938.01
Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Aug. 11.43 10.57
Trade balance ($mln)(BB) May *-894.08 -864.24 Exports ($mln)(BB) May 2,199.42 1,982.26 Imports ($mln)(BB) May 3,093.50 2,846.50
---------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2010/2011 2009/2010 Population (millions) NA *147.7 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15 Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23 Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38 Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zero 483 observations were issued by USFDA Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rZNNBR) Further company coverage: