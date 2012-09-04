EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies steady; ringgit inches higher

June 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0205 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.840 110.45 +0.56 Sing dlr 1.380 1.3814 +0.10 Taiwan d