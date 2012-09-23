Sept 23 (Reuters) --------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Thursday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 81.58-81.64 81.54-81.75
Call money rate (inter-bank) 10.00-10.00 05.50-11.25
General index 4,678.92 4,678.83
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS
Growth in:
Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) Aug. 7.93 8.03
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) June 5,171.09 5,010.88
Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Aug. 11.43 10.57
Trade balance ($mln)(BB) June *-247.80 *-894.08
Exports ($mln)(BB) June 2,246.00 2,199.42
Imports ($mln)(BB) June 2,493.80 3,093.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL
2010/2011 2009/2010
Population (millions) NA *147.7
External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3
Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1
Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3
Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15
Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23
Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38
Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724
Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production
(constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production
(constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics