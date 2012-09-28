TABLE-India Commercial Papers deals on F-TRAC-Jun 5

Jun 5 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE572E14BH8 PNB HOUSING FIN 90D 6-Jun-17 99.9830 6.2061 2 425 99.9830