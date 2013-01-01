GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm as upbeat U.S., European data boosts confidence
DAILY INDICATORS
Sunday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 79.75-79.80 79.75-79.90 Call money rate (inter-bank) 08.75-09.00 07.25-09.75
General index 4,219.31 4,205.14
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov. 7.41 7.22
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) Oct. 5,511.56 5,361.03 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Nov. 11.75 12.34
Trade balance ($mln)(BB) Oct. *-502.97 *-919.10 Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Oct. 2,077.03 1,900.90 Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Oct. 2,580.00 2,820.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2010/2011 2009/2010 Population (millions) NA *147.7 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15 Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23 Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38 Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
