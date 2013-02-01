India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS for 3 years 6.41 pct

Jun 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.41 percent on Friday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.20/6.26 3 YEARS 6.37/6.41 4 YEARS 6.48/6.53 5 YEARS 6.65/6.71 7 YEARS 6.63/6.93 10 YEARS 6.55/6.85 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six m