BRIEF-India cenbank says cut-off price for 6.84 pct 2022 bond at 100.36 rupees
* RBI: cut-off price for 6.84 percent 2022 bond at 100.36 rupees, yield at 6.7601 percent; fully sold
Feb 3 (Reuters) ----------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Thursday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 79.20-79.21 79.20-79.22 Call money rate (inter-bank) 08.25-08.50 06.25-08.50
General index 4,230.69 4,126.75
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) Dec. 7.69 7.41
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) Nov. 5,507.51 5,511.56 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Dec. 12.75 11.75
Trade balance ($mln)(BB) Nov. *-958.91 *-502.97 Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Nov. 1,765.09 2,077.03 Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Nov. 2,724.00 2,580.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2010/2011 2009/2010 Population (millions) NA *147.7 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15 Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23 Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38 Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
* RBI: cut-off price for 6.84 percent 2022 bond at 100.36 rupees, yield at 6.7601 percent; fully sold
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 1) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% ---------------------------