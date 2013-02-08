US STOCKS-Wall St higher as strong pvt jobs data boosts confidence
Feb 8 (Reuters) ----------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Thursday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 79.02-79.05 79.07-79.11 Call money rate (inter-bank) 06.00-08.00 06.00-08.00
General index 4,318.19 4,201.99
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) Jan. 7.38 7.69
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) Dec. 5,659.06 5,507.51 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Jan. 13.10 12.75
Trade balance ($mln)(BB) Nov. *-958.91 *-502.97 Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Nov. 1,765.09 2,077.03 Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Nov. 2,724.00 2,580.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2010/2011 2009/2010 Population (millions) NA *147.7 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15 Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23 Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38 Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
