BRIEF-India's Cadila Healthcare says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market levofloxacin
* Says Zydus Cadila received final approval from USFDA to market levofloxacin injection
DAILY INDICATORS
Monday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 79.00-79.00 79.00-79.02 Call money rate (inter-bank) 10.00-10.00 06.00-10.00
General index 4,354.28 4,348.65
---------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) Jan. 7.38 7.69
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) Dec. 5,659.06 5,507.51 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Jan. 13.10 12.75
Trade balance ($mln)(BB) Nov. *-958.91 *-502.97 Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Nov. 1,765.09 2,077.03 Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Nov. 2,724.00 2,580.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2010/2011 2009/2010 Population (millions) NA *147.7 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.4 20.3 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.7 6.1 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *3.9 3.3 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.32 -5.15 Exports ($bln) *23.00 16.23 Imports ($bln) *30.33 21.38 Current a/c balance ($mln) *995 3,724 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *-0.3 3.7
Agriculture production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *742.80 707.70
Industrial production (constant factor cost in bln Tk) *1,128.9 1,043.70
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
