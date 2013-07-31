Hong Kong stocks fall after U.S. attack on Syria; China ticks up
* Safe haven assets rise after Trump orders air attack on Syria
July 31 (Reuters) ---------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Tuesday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 77.75-77.75 77.75-77.75 Call money rate (inter-bank) 06.50-07.50 06.75-08.00 General index 4,311.13 4,329.39
------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) June 7.97 7.86
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) May 5,918.82 5,791.08 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) June 15.31 14.53 Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) June 2,079.15 2,079.15 Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) May 2,901.00 2,436.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2011/2012 2010/2011 Population (millions) *152.5 149.8 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.7 19.4 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.3 6.7 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *4.6 4.2 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.99 -7.74 Exports ($bln) *23.99 22.59 Imports ($bln) *31.98 30.33 Current a/c balance ($mln) *1,630 885 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *0.2 0.1
Net foreign direct investment ($mln) 995 775
Foreign Exchange Reserves($bln) 10.36 10.91
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (Dhaka Newsroom)
* Safe haven assets rise after Trump orders air attack on Syria
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
* Says passed resolution to issue non convertible unsecured basel III compliant bonds in form of debentures for 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nJYFxe) Further company coverage: