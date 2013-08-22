BRIEF-India cenbank says all payment systems to remain closed on April 1
* India cenbank says all payment systems will remain closed on April 1
Aug 22 (Reuters) ---------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Wednesday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 77.75-77.80 77.75-77.75 Call money rate (inter-bank) 07.50-08.25 07.15-09.25 Dhaka Stock Exchange index 4,068.73 4,082.67
------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) June 7.97 7.86
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) May 5,918.82 5,791.08 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) July 15.53 15.31 Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) June 2,079.15 2,079.15 Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) May 2,901.00 2,436.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2011/2012 2010/2011 Population (millions) *152.5 149.8 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.7 19.4 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.3 6.7 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *4.6 4.2 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.99 -7.74 Exports ($bln) *23.99 22.59 Imports ($bln) *31.98 30.33 Current a/c balance ($mln) *1,630 885 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *0.2 0.1
Net foreign direct investment ($mln) 995 775
Foreign Exchange Reserves($bln) 10.36 10.91
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (Dhaka Newsroom)
* India cenbank says all payment systems will remain closed on April 1
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 29 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2. Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-0,875 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,
* Says adani welspun exploration been awarded contract area b-9 cluster by india government Source text: http://bit.ly/2nv4PTs Further company coverage: