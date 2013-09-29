INSTANT VIEW 3-India consumer inflation climbs up to 3.81 pct y/y in March
MUMBAI, April 12 India's annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 3.81 percent in March from 3.65 percent in February, government data showed on Wednesday.
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 77.75-77.75 77.75-77.75 Call money rate (inter-bank) 07.00-08.25 06.00-08.25 Dhaka Stock Exchange index 4,013.38 4,005.92
Change yr/yr (pct) August 7.39 7.78
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) July 6,135.00 6,035.05 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) August 16.25 15.53 Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) August 2,031.44 3,024.29 Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) July 3,125.00 3,345.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2011/2012 2010/2011 Population (millions) *152.5 149.8 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.7 19.4 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.3 6.7 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *4.6 4.2 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.99 -7.74 Exports ($bln) *23.99 22.59 Imports ($bln) *31.98 30.33 Current a/c balance ($mln) *1,630 885 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *0.2 0.1
Net foreign direct investment ($mln) 995 775
Foreign Exchange Reserves($bln) 10.36 10.91
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (Dhaka Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, April 12 India will launch a new national sales tax as planned on July 1 to boost economic growth and state revenues, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday, despite calls from some businesses for a delay.