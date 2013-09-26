Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- April 10, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 10 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,02,000-1,03,000 versus 0,99,000-1,00,000 previous