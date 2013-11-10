Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- April 07

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 07 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. 4. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close clos