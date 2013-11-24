TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $230 mln to $16,730 mln in week ending March 24

Karachi, March 30 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increased $230 million to $16,730 million in the week ending March 24, compared to $16,961 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 24 Held by the State $16,730.3 $16,960.5 mln -1.3 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,065.6 mln $5,089.7 mln -0.4 c