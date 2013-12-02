Dec 2 (Reuters) ----------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Sunday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 77.75-77.75 77.75-77.77
Call money rate (inter-bank) 06.00-07.75 05.50-07.75
Dhaka Stock Exchange index 4,147.21 4,230.66
------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS
Growth in:
Consumer price index (BBS)
Change yr/yr (pct) Oct. 7.03 7.13
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) Sept. 6,267.23 6,199.89
Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Nov. 17.11 17.35
Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Sept. 2,590.24 2,031.44
Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) August 2,658.00 3,125.00
---------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL
2011/2012 2010/2011
Population (millions) *152.5 149.8
External debt (pct of GDP) **19.7 19.4
Real GDP growth (pct) *6.3 6.7
Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *4.6 4.2
Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.99 -7.74
Exports ($bln) *23.99 22.59
Imports ($bln) *31.98 30.33
Current a/c balance ($mln) *1,630 885
Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *0.2 0.1
Net foreign direct investment ($mln) 995 775
Foreign Exchange Reserves($bln) 10.36 10.91
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
(Dhaka Newsroom)