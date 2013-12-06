BRIEF-JSW Steel allots fixed rate senior unsecured notes of $500 mln
* Says allotment of fixed rate senior unsecured notes of USD 500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 (Reuters) ----------------------------------------
DAILY INDICATORS
Thursday Previous
Taka/US $ (inter-bank) 77.75-77.77 77.75-77.76 Call money rate (inter-bank) 05.50-07.75 05.50-07.75 Dhaka Stock Exchange index 4,277.39 4,294.22
------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY
CURRENT PREVIOUS Growth in: Consumer price index (BBS) Change yr/yr (pct) Nov. 7.15 7.03
M2 supply (bln taka) (BB) Sept. 6,267.23 6,199.89 Forex reserves ($bln)(BB) Nov. 17.11 17.35
Exports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) Sept. 2,590.24 2,031.44 Imports(FOB) ($mln)(BB) August 2,658.00 3,125.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL
2011/2012 2010/2011 Population (millions) *152.5 149.8 External debt (pct of GDP) **19.7 19.4 Real GDP growth (pct) *6.3 6.7 Budget Deficit (including grants)
(pct of GDP) *4.6 4.2 Trade Balance ($bln) *-7.99 -7.74 Exports ($bln) *23.99 22.59 Imports ($bln) *31.98 30.33 Current a/c balance ($mln) *1,630 885 Current a/c balance
(pct of GDP) *0.2 0.1
Net foreign direct investment ($mln) 995 775
Foreign Exchange Reserves($bln) 10.36 10.91
* provisional
** Excluding IMF loan
* BB = Bangladesh Bank (central bank)
* BBS = Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (Dhaka Newsroom)
* Says allotment of fixed rate senior unsecured notes of USD 500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heritage Foods Ltd says completion of acquisition of dairy business of Reliance Retail Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: