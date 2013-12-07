East India Cotton association Prices - April 7, 2017

BANGALORE, Apr 7The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34500 ICS-201(B22mm) 35500 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38300 ICS-202(26mm) 44000 ICS-105(26mm) 37700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38500 ICS-105(27mm)